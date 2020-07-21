Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The NFL is continuing to make progress in its plan to start the 2020 season while accommodating the coronavirus.

On Monday the NFL announced it’s COVID-19 testing protocols and was rumored to have offered to cancel the preseason at the players’ request to buy themselves more time in training camp.

And it looks like as of a Tuesday conference call, the NFLPA has informed players of just that, among other updates.

Here’s what the Players Association reportedly said, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero:

— There will be no preseason games in 2020.

— The NFLPA is trying to lengthen the ramp-up period in training camp.

— 80-man rosters are anticipated for the start of camp. There was talk of giving teams the option to carry 90 players, but keeping 10 on standby, but the NFLPA told players it wanted to keep the rule consistent across all clubs.

— There is a general agreement on voluntary opt-outs and opt-outs for high-risk individuals, and a general agreement on stipends if games are lost from the schedule.

We’re likely to hear more and more about the game-plan as the NFL continues to work everything out.

Especially since the players are pushing them to get this all done soon.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images