Get pumped, Red Sox fans. Some familiar faces returned to Boston on Wednesday.

July 1 marked the start of Major League Baseball Summer Camp, and some members of the Red Sox reported to Fenway Park to begin getting ready for the 60-game season.

Jackie Bradley Jr. arrived in style on a scooter, while Michael Chavis couldn’t contain his excitement upon his arrival to the park.

Check out some of the photos from the day:

📍 Summer Camp 2020 pic.twitter.com/pi8Nu5Rbuq — Red Sox (@RedSox) July 1, 2020

Lookin’ good, fellas.

J.D. Martinez, Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers all are en route to Boston.

We don’t know about you, but this certainly gets us more excited for the return of baseball.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images