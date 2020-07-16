Bobby Dalbec considers himself fortunate.

Sure, he tested positive for COVID-19, a scary development that initially sidelined him for the beginning of MLB Summer Camp. But the Boston Red Sox prospect explained Wednesday he was asymptomatic throughout his bout with the coronavirus, and he’s well aware things could have been much, much worse than what he experienced.

“No spike in fever, never felt tired, no body aches,” Dalbec said during a Zoom call with reporters, per MassLive.com. “I had my taste and smell the whole time. I obviously consider myself lucky that the way I did get it was that way. I was fortunate. I felt good the whole time. I was ready to get back playing and doing my thing.”

Dalbec, who originally tested positive for COVID-19 on June 8, since has tested negative and been cleared to play. He rejoined the Red Sox on Saturday, initially working out at Boston College before transitioning to the team’s workouts at Fenway Park this week.

It’s highly unlikely Dalbec, who spent last season with Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket, will crack Boston’s Opening Day roster. But the 25-year-old could reach the majors at some point in 2020. And if not, he’ll almost certainly be in the discussion for a role in 2021, perhaps even with a new perspective after this whirlwind campaign.

“I think the first day I was a little nervous, but after that, I just tried to calm myself down,” Dalbec said, per WEEI.com, of his battle back from COVID-19. “If it happens, it happens, and I’ll take the necessary steps to get better. I felt good the whole time. I wasn’t careless with anything, I followed all the guidelines and the rules and self-isolated and everything, so I’m glad it worked out the way it did.”

Dalbec, a power-hitting corner infielder who joined the organization as a fourth-round draft pick in 2016, is the Red Sox’s No. 3 prospect, according to MLB Pipeline, trailing only Jeter Downs and Triston Casas.

