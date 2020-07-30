Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Red Sox found themselves in a bit of a jam Wednesday night, but some snazzy defense got them out of it.

Boston was up 6-4 over the New York Mets at Citi Field after Matt Barnes surrendered a solo home run to Yoenis Cespedes. Robinson Cano followed that up with a single to bring the tying run to the plate with one out after Andres Gimenez went down swinging.

Wilson Ramos ripped a 95mph four-seam fastball right to Jose Peraza who made a nice stab and flipped it over to Jonathan Arauz who barehanded the ball to Mitch Moreland to complete the double play and end the inning.

You can check the play out here.

Thumbnail photo via John David Mercer/USA TODAY Sports Images