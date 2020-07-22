Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Ryan Weber will make an Opening Day roster for the first time in his Major League Baseball career. And he couldn’t be more excited.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher was a bright spot in Tuesday’s 8-6 exhibition loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night at Fenway Park.

The right-hander struck out six over six innings and allowed four earned runs on six hits. While it wasn’t perfect, it should be enough to get fans excited about the 29-year-old.

Weber will be part of Boston’s Opening Day roster when it welcomes the Baltimore Orioles to town Friday for its first regular season game — something he said is a “dream come true.”

“It means a lot to me,” he said on “Extra Innings Live,” as seen on NESN. “This is gonna be my first Opening Day roster. And to do it as a starting pitcher, I can say it’s a dream come true. And especially to be here with the Boston Red Sox, doing it at Fenway Park, I can say it’s what I dreamed of as a kid. And I’m really excited for this season. I’m gonna go out there, compete my butt off for the entirety of the season.”

Red Sox fans certainly should love that attitude.

We’ll see how Weber fares in is first (albeit, weird) season as a starting pitcher for the Red Sox.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sport Images