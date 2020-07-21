Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

If an NBA team is to make a deep playoff run inside the bubble at Walt Disney World, everyone will need to be on the same page.

Obviously, that’s the case every season, but being stuck inside an isolated, fan-less environment potentially for months presents a unique set of challenges.

As for the Boston Celtics, chemistry apparently is the last thing they need to worry about.

Celtics center Enes Kanter on Tuesday confidently tweeted the Celtics have the “best” team chemistry in the NBA. Since signing with Boston last offseason, Kanter consistently has marveled at the attitude surrounding the Celtics, who seemingly have carried the good vibes through the NBA season pause and into the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Take a look:

The @celtics have the best team chemistry in the @NBA — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) July 21, 2020

Of course, chemistry isn’t the only thing the Celtics will need to succeed in the playoffs. Perhaps more than anything, they’ll need a healthy Kemba Walker, who has given Boston fans every reason to be concerned.

(Nevertheless, what a difference a year makes.)

Boston is scheduled to resume its season July 31 against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Thumbnail photo via Ed Szczepanski/USA TODAY Sports Images