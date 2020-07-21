Tuukka Rask is dealing with a small fracture in his finger, but it’s nothing he’s worrying about too much.

Neither is his head coach, apparently.

The Boston Bruins netminder revealed Tuesday that he fractured a finger a few weeks ago while doing box jumps. Alarm first was raised when Rask was spotted Friday on a Zoom call with a splint on his finger.

But Rask downplayed the significance Tuesday, saying that it’s already way better and that he doesn’t expect to miss any time. But prior to Rask indicating what had happened, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy was asked about the splint.

“Too much drums, I think,” Cassidy quipped.

“I assume it is (just precautionary),” Cassidy would then say. “He looks good out there to me. He’s here every day ready to go to work. That first day, like I said, I think he got stung, so maybe this makes it a little more comfortable in his glove, only he can answer that. As far as I’m concerned he’s our guy, he’s ready to go, I don’t have any concerns.”

Rask has taken part in each practice so far in Phase 3, and skated in a few sessions during Phase 2. So, it really does seem as if the ailment is hardly an issue for the 33-year-old.

