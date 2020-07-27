After winning hist first Lombardi Trophy last season, Tyreek Hill apparently now has his sights set on a seventh Super Bowl championship.
Well, a certain quarterback in Tampa Bay can relate.
During an appearance last week on ESPN’s “First Take,” Hill suggested he and the Chiefs could be on the verge of dynasty that brings seven titles to Kansas City. The star receiver also said the Chiefs, led by Patrick Mahomes, now are chasing “just” Michael Jordan in their quest for many championships.
Here’s how six-time Super Bowl winner Tom Brady reacted to Hill’s remarks:
Totally agree @cheetah. Why not go 7 rings… https://t.co/LfTY3ShcNP
— Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 24, 2020
Don’t poke the bear, Tyreek.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images