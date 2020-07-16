The story was teased by those with knowledge of it until the Washington Post published it Thursday, creating more anticipation and speculation about what news was going to break regarding the Washington football team, formerly known as the Redskins.

Of course, it’s in part because the team is undergoing a name change. But in hindsight, the hype feels a little odd considering the reporting alleged 15 women were sexually harassed and verbally abused while employed by the organization.

The reporting laid out a timeline lasting more than a decade where high-ranking staffers created a culture that normalized inappropriate interactions with female employees.

You can read the full report here. There’s a lot to unpack, but Twitter is always so great at doing so:

We’ll see if and how the NFL intervenes.

