Some take EA Sports’ Madden ratings seriously, and others not so much.

Well, the former took to Twitter on Friday to share exactly how they felt with one specific position group in Madden NFL 21 — and it had to do a lot with Rob Gronkowski.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, who was traded by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, did not even play in the NFL in 2019. However, Gronkowski was given a Madden rating of “95,” third in the video game behind only San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

It’s safe to say many don’t feel the same way, and they made their respective opinions clear. Take a look:

One specific point some others made is that fact that Gronk was rated higher than Madden’s cover athlete, quarterback Lamar Jackson. Of course, the two aren’t the same position, but that didn’t stop many from expressing that view, as well.

We’ll just have to wait and see if Gronkowski proves deserving of that 95 when the 2020 NFL season officially gets underway, with him and quarterback Tom Brady reunited in Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images