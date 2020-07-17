Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Some take EA Sports’ Madden ratings seriously, and others not so much.

Well, the former took to Twitter on Friday to share exactly how they felt with one specific position group in Madden NFL 21 — and it had to do a lot with Rob Gronkowski.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end, who was traded by the New England Patriots earlier this offseason, did not even play in the NFL in 2019. However, Gronkowski was given a Madden rating of “95,” third in the video game behind only San Francisco 49ers’ George Kittle and Kansas City Chiefs’ Travis Kelce.

It’s safe to say many don’t feel the same way, and they made their respective opinions clear. Take a look:

Gronk was a 95 overall … in 2017. https://t.co/NZ8MzSnJ6e — Greg A. Bedard (@GregABedard) July 17, 2020

Ertz should be above Gronk https://t.co/W5jIvUehVi — George Stockburger (@18NewsStock) July 17, 2020

Oh nah this is easily the worst one… no Henry or Fant??? Gronk 95?!?! Greg Olsen Top 10?!?!?! This has to be a SCAM. pic.twitter.com/PeraccJYdD — 𝘕𝘪𝘤𝘬 (@icyderwin) July 17, 2020

Gronk at 95?!?! But ertz is a 90??? The rating creators of this game are brutal https://t.co/wPllwwbW1n — Nick Snyder (@sny_nick) July 17, 2020

95 for Gronk is kind of silly. Love the guy, but having him be higher rated than some of the top players in the game after coming out of retirement is kind of dumb. — Jacoby (@JacobyFC) July 17, 2020

Madden is so disrespectful. How you rate Gronk a 95 — Andre The Giant ⚡️ (@AndreSmith_9) July 17, 2020

One specific point some others made is that fact that Gronk was rated higher than Madden’s cover athlete, quarterback Lamar Jackson. Of course, the two aren’t the same position, but that didn’t stop many from expressing that view, as well.

Wait so gronk is a 95 in madden, but the MVP and cover athlete is a 94 pic.twitter.com/fftO1DoQbT — Big Rome (@RomeOnYT) July 17, 2020

Madden has Gronk at a 95 after scoring less touchdowns in his final season before retirement than Devin Funchess and has the reigning MVP Lamar Jackson at a 94 lmao whew — Football Analysis (@FBallAnalysis) July 14, 2020

Imagine ranking gronk higher than Lamar Jackson 🤦🏽‍♂️🤔 #Madden21 — Andre Nnebe (@AndreNnebe) July 17, 2020

We’ll just have to wait and see if Gronkowski proves deserving of that 95 when the 2020 NFL season officially gets underway, with him and quarterback Tom Brady reunited in Tampa Bay.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images