Patrick Mahomes was unstoppable in “Madden NFL 20” and, considering his 99 overall rating, likely will be ridiculous in the forthcoming “Madden 21,” as well.

But is the $500 million man the best quarterback in “Madden” history?

Tom Brady apparently doesn’t believe so. In a tweet Thursday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB — who will carry a 90 rating into “Madden 21” — revealed his choice for the greatest virtual signal-caller in the history of the venerable gaming franchise.

Take a look:

Even I have to go ’04 @MichaelVick…also, appreciate whoever decided to give me those biceps https://t.co/mL7GcLokuc — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) July 16, 2020

An easy choice.

No knock against Mahomes, Manning and even Brady, but “Madden 04” Michael Vick might be the greatest character in the history of sports video games. The only players in the same stratosphere are “NBA Live 2004” Peja Stojaković and “Tecmo Bowl” Bo Jackson.

