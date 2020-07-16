Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady no longer is the most recent Patriots player to earn a 99 rating on “Madden.”

Four players will be a part of the “99 Club” in the latest installment of the popular football video game: Aaron Donald, Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes and Stephon Gilmore. The honor certainly is well-deserved for all four, including Gilmore, who racked up first-team All-Pro selections in each of the last two seasons, as well as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year Award for his efforts in 2019.

Not long after Gilmore learned of his 99 rating with the help of his family, New England’s star cornerback took to Instagram and shared a slick animated photo of himself to celebrate the achievement. Brady, who owned a 99 rating in “Madden 19,” made an appearance in the post’s comment section.

“Lock em up Steph!!! 💯,” Brady wrote.

Locking ’em up will be no easy task for Gilmore in the upcoming season. The three-time Pro Bowl selection is slated for matchups against some of the game’s best wideouts, including Tyreek Hill, DeAndre Hopkins and Keenan Allen.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images