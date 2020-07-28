The New England Patriots’ offseason is moving so fast, it might be hard to keep up.

As recently as one day ago, it seemed like it would be difficult for one of the Patriots’ remaining undrafted free agents to crack the team’s eventual 53-man roster. The offseason has been truncated, and the preseason has been eliminated. They’ll have limited opportunities to show they belong before September.

But then five Patriots players (and counting?) opted out for the 2020 season, and the odds of one of the Patriots’ UDFAs — running back J.J. Taylor, wide receivers Will Hastings and Jeff Thomas, tight end Jake Burt, tight end/linebacker Rashod Berry, defensive tackle Bill Murray, defensive end Nick Coe, linebacker De’Jon Harris and defensive back Myles Bryant — making the team have since increased.

So far, running back Brandon Bolden, fullback Danny Vitale, right tackle Marcus Cannon, guard Najee Toran and linebacker Dont’a Hightower have decided to sit out the 2020 NFL season over concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. The undrafted rookie helped most by this news is probably Taylor, who is one of just five running backs left on the Patriots’ roster. That includes Sony Michel, who might not be healthy for the start of training camp.

Taylor is an uber-undersized ball-carrier out of Arizona who flashed shiftiness and soft hands at Arizona. His playstyle, size and athletic metrics are comparable to former Patriots running back Dion Lewis, though he doesn’t come with the same pedigree nor college production. If the Patriots want to keep five running backs — as they did in 2019 — then Taylor might just need to show up this summer.

Harris seemingly has the next best odds of making the team as the Patriots hunt for linebackers to replace Hightower and departing starters Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins, both of whom were lost in free agency. Harris was an undersized tackling machine in the mold of ex-Pat Elandon Roberts at Arkansas. Harris is not the best athlete, but he has experience on his side and was the Patriots’ top-paid undrafted free agent.

Beyond Taylor and Harris, the receivers, Hastings and Thomas, are players to watch. Hastings was cut but brought back after initial player opt-outs. He was Patriots quarterback Jarrett Stidham’s slot receiver at Auburn. Thomas is a big-play threat with character concerns out of Miami.

Burt could have a shot if the Patriots view him as an option at fullback. Berry was a tight end and pass rusher at Ohio State. His versatility could come in handy. Murray is a great athlete out of William & Mary, and the Patriots aren’t exactly flush with defensive tackles. Coe underproduced at Auburn but comes with upside. Bryant played slot cornerback and safety at Washington, and the Patriots always seem to find undrafted steals at the cornerback position.

With four open spots on their roster, the Patriots could also bring back more undrafted free agents who were cut Sunday, including quarterbacks J’Mar Smith and Brian Lewerke, wide receivers Sean Riley and Isaiah Zuber and defensive tackle Courtney Wallace.

