2020 NASCAR Live Stream: Watch Sunday’s Dover Cup Series Race Online

A busy weekend at the Monster Mile wraps up Sunday afternoon.

NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to compete in the Drydene 311 — yes, the same name as Saturday’s race — at Dover International Speedway. Matt DiBenedetto will start at the pole alongside Ryan Newman with Ty Dillon, Aric Almirola and Chris Buescher rounding out the top five.

Will Hamlin win his second race in a row following Saturday’s victory? We’ll find out soon enough.

Here’s how to watch Sunday’s Drydene 311 online and on TV:

When: Sunday, Aug. 23, at 4 p.m. ET

TV: NBCSN

Live stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Live