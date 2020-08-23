NFL Rumors: Patriots Dealing With False-Positive COVID-19 Test Results

The New England Patriots reportedly are among NFL teams dealing with false-positive COVID-19 test results Sunday connected to a BioReference Laboratory in New Jersey.
The Patriots received false-positive test results this weekend, a source told the Athletic’s Jeff Howe.
The NFL announced Sunday morning that they were investigating a number of positive test results from one lab:
“Saturday’s daily COVID testing returned several positives tests from each of the clubs serviced by the same laboratory in New Jersey. We are working with our testing partner, BioReference, to investigate these results, while the clubs work to confirm or rule out the positive tests. Clubs are taking immediate precautionary measures as outlined in the NFL-NFLPA’s health and safety protocols to include contact tracing, isolation of individuals and temporarily adjusting the schedule, where appropriate. The other laboratories used for NFL testing have not had similar results.”
The Patriots were among teams who sent their results to that lab, sources told Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer.
The New York Jets, Pittsburgh Steelers and Chicago Bears reported receiving false-positive test results produced by that lab in New Jersey.
The Patriots had a number of new absences from Sunday’s practice. Running backs James White and J.J. Taylor, wide receiver Jeff Thomas, tight end Jake Burt and cornerback Mike Jackson all were out Sunday but were present at Friday’s training camp session.