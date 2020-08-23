Red Sox Outfielder Alex Verdugo In Midst Of Career-Long Hitting Streak

Alex Verdugo is on some type of tear.

Verdugo, the centerpiece of the Red Sox’s return in the Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers, currently is riding a 13-game hitting streak. The 24-year-old has batted .327 over that span with two home runs, eight doubles and seven RBIs.

The streak will live on to Monday, as Verdugo has the day off Sunday when Boston and the Baltimore Orioles wrap up their four-game series.

For more on Verdugo, check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.