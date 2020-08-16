Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Alex Smith officially — and remarkably — is back.

The Washington Football Team on Sunday officially activated Smith of the physically unable-to-perform (PUP) list. The move arrived 21 months after the veteran quarterback suffered one of the most gruesome leg injuries in NFL history.

Here’s how Washington announced the news, along with a photo of Smith back on the practice field:

The next step in the comeback… Alex Smith has been activated off the PUP list. pic.twitter.com/keDJK51PV7 — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 16, 2020

Another Sunday closer 👏 pic.twitter.com/SD6J9psUea — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) August 16, 2020

And here’s how Smith’s family celebrated his return to football:

Great stuff.

What role Smith will have with Washington remains to be seen. The 36-year-old will be joined in the quarterback room by sophomore Dwayne Haskins and junior Kyle Allen.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Mills/USA TODAY Sports Images