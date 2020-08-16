Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The Daytona road course produced some unintentionally humorous racing Saturday afternoon.

With seven laps remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, nearly every driver in the field botched the entry into Turn 1, resulting in a ridiculous-looking jam around the corner. We even briefly saw seven-wide racing!

Take a look:

Here’s Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s reaction:

Everyone makes mistakes. Sometimes all at the same time. — Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 16, 2020

True that, Junior.

Austin Cindric eventually picked up the win at Daytona, his fifth victory of the Xfinity season. The next race on the schedule is set for Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images