The Daytona road course produced some unintentionally humorous racing Saturday afternoon.

With seven laps remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, nearly every driver in the field botched the entry into Turn 1, resulting in a ridiculous-looking jam around the corner. We even briefly saw seven-wide racing!

Take a look:

Here’s Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s reaction:

True that, Junior.

Austin Cindric eventually picked up the win at Daytona, his fifth victory of the Xfinity season. The next race on the schedule is set for Saturday at Dover International Speedway.

