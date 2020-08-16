The Daytona road course produced some unintentionally humorous racing Saturday afternoon.
With seven laps remaining in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, nearly every driver in the field botched the entry into Turn 1, resulting in a ridiculous-looking jam around the corner. We even briefly saw seven-wide racing!
Take a look:
"They ALL miss the corner!"
Accurate. 😬
📺: NBCSN | @DISupdates pic.twitter.com/iyYFRffhRw
— NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) August 15, 2020
Here’s Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s reaction:
Everyone makes mistakes. Sometimes all at the same time.
— Dale Earnhardt Jr. (@DaleJr) August 16, 2020
True that, Junior.
Austin Cindric eventually picked up the win at Daytona, his fifth victory of the Xfinity season. The next race on the schedule is set for Saturday at Dover International Speedway.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images