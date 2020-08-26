Alex Verdugo Continues Lengthy Hitting Streak As Red Sox Down Blue Jays

The delayed start to the 2020 Major League Baseball season has had at least one positive effect.

Boston Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo was set to miss the beginning of the 2020 season due to a lingering back issue, but with the late start was able to get fully healthy before the season began in July.

Verdugo has shown no signs of slowing down since the season began and continued to shine for the Red Sox in the squad’s 9-6 comeback win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night.

The 24-year-old increased his already team-high batting average to .303 when he collected two hits on the night extend his impressive hitting streak to 14 games.

