Brad Marchand Continues To Shine Despite Bruins’ Loss To Lightning

Brad Marchand has been on an offensive rampage for the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins left winger came up huge with two game-tying goal in the squad’s Game 1 win and didn’t stop there.

Marchy added two more goals to his 2020 Stanley Cup Playoffs total in the Bruins’ Game 2 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old struck 14:33 into the second period to give the B’s a short-lived lead. He lit the lamp once more when the team needed him the most with just under four minutes remaining in the final period to knot the score and force overtime.

