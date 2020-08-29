Red Sox’s Nathan Eovaldi Questionable To Start Sunday Vs. Nationals

It looks as if Nathan Eovaldi’s start will get pushed again.

The Boston Red Sox pitcher was supposed to start Wednesday, but a leg cramp pushed his outing to Sunday against the Washington Nationals.

Now that may not happen after all.

Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke revealed prior to Boston’s game against Washington the right-hander threw a bullpen session Friday, but is unsure if Sunday is realistic.

“We’re still looking at what’s going on the next three days,” Roenicke told reporters on Zoom. “I know what we would like to do. But it depends on how Nate comes out of this bullpen and how we have to rearrange things.”

Eovaldi has been one of Boston’s strongest pitchers, save for one outing earlier this month against the New York Yankees.