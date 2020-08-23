Bayern Munich Goes Undefeated To Win Champions League Final vs. PSG

From the group stage all the way through, Bayern Munich did not drop a single game in its conquest to win the Champions League final.

And on Sunday in the final against Paris Saint-Germain, they became the first team in the European cup’s history to go undefeated en route to winning it all for the club’s sixth title with a 1-0 victory.

11-0-0.



And for the first time since 2013, Bayern won the domestic league, domestic cup, and European cup, joining La Liga’s Barcelona as the only club with multiple trebles.

The lone goal of the game secured the win, with Kingsley Coman, who began his career with PSG, heading in a cross from Joshua Kimmich in the 58th minute.