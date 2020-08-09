Stop us if you’ve heard this before, but tensions rose in a game featuring the Houston Astros.

Less than two weeks after the now-infamous Joe Kelly fiasco at Minute Maid Park, the Astros were involved in another benches-clearing incident. This time it was Athletics center fielder Ramon Laureano who took center stage in what truly was a wild scene O.co Coliseum on Sunday.

Laureano was far from pleased when he was hit by Astros reliever Humberto Castellanos in the seventh inning, which marked the second time Laureano was plunked in the series finale. The center fielder exchanged words with Castellanos as he slowly made his way to first, but the fireworks really began when Laureano jawed with Astros hitting coach Alex Cintron and then bolted toward Houston’s bench. Laureano was tackled by Astros catcher Dustin Garneau as he neared the dugout.

You can watch the entire ordeal play out in the video here, as well as from an alternate angle here.

Laureano, of course, was ejected from the game and all but surely will receive additional punishment from Major League Baseball. The A’s completed a sweep of their American League West rival with a 7-2 win.

Thumbnail photo via Stan Szeto/USA TODAY Sports Images