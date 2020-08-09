Kawhi Leonard is back for the Clippers as Los Angeles battles the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.
Both the Clippers and Nets have found decent success since the NBA resumed play in late July. Each team has won three of its five seeding games so far, though only one will reach four by the end of the night.
Will Leonard’s return give L.A. an edge? Tune in to find out.
Here’s how to watch Nets-Clippers:
When: Sunday, Aug. 9 at 9 p.m. ET
TV: NBA TV
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial
Thumbnail photo via Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports Images