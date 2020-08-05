Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The last time the Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning met, it was one of the most exciting regular season games this NHL season.

Let’s hope we get much of the same Wednesday.

The Atlantic Division rivals are set to meet at Scotiabank Arena in both sides’ second game of the Eastern Conference round robin tournament. Boston is 0-1-0 after losing to the Philadelphia Flyers, while the Bolts are 1-0-0 thanks to a win over the Washington Capitals.

As for the lineups, Boston is shaking things up a bit in the middle six as it welcomes the return of Nick Ritchie. The winger, who Boston scooped up at the trade deadline, is expected to play on the second line left wing, with Karson Kuhlman skating on the right. David Krejci, of course, will center that duo.

Charlie Coyle will be flanked by Anders Bjork on the left and Jake DeBrusk on the right. No changes are expected to the Bruins’ first or fourth lines, nor at the blue line.

Tuukka Rask will be in net for the Bruins after missing Sunday’s game because he had to quarantine. Tampa likely will send out Andrei Vasilevskiy.

BOSTON BRUINS (0-1-0)

Brad Marchand–Patrice Bergeron–David Pastrnak

Nick Ritchie–David Krejci–Karson Kuhlman

Anders Bjork–Charlie Coyle–Jake DeBrusk

Joakim Nordstrom–Sean Kuraly–Chris Wagner

Zdeno Chara–Charlie McAvoy

Torey Krug–Brandon Carlo

Matt Grzelcyk–Jeremy Lauzon

Tuukka Rask

TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (1-0-0)

Ondrej Palat–Brayden Point–Nikita Kucherov

Alex Killorn–Anthony Cirelli–Tyler Johnson

Barclay Goodrow–Yanni Gourde–Blake Coleman

Patrick Maroon–Mitchell Stephens–Cedric Paquette

Victor Hedman–Zach Bogosian

Ryan McDonagh–Erik Cernak

Mikhail Sergachev–Kevin Shattenkirk

Andrei Vasilevskiy

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images