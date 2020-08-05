The New England Patriots have a lot to sort out on their depth chart over the next month.

The Patriots lost numerous starters to free agency, trades and opt-outs this summer. They’ll have two weeks of training camp and no preseason games to reshuffle the depth chart before the season begins in September.

Here’s our best guess at how the Patriots’ depth chart currently appears:

QUARTERBACK

Cam Newton

Jarrett Stidham

Brian Hoyer

Brian Lewerke

It’s not a foregone conclusion Cam Newton will be the Patriots’ starting quarterback or even take the first snap in training camp. But he is the favorite to start the 2020 season, so that’s why he’s at the top here.

RUNNING BACK

Sony Michel (PUP)

Rex Burkhead

Damien Harris

Michel was placed on the physically unable to perform list. If he stays on there through the start of training camp on Aug. 12, then Burkhead and Harris will see increased opportunities carrying the football. We’d like to see what Harris could contribute this season.

Running back/special-teams ace Brandon Bolden opted out for the 2020 season.

SUB BACK

James White

Rex Burkhead

J.J. Taylor

Burkhead has the versatility to play as an early- and third-down back. We think Taylor, who’s just 5-foot-5, 185 pounds, is a better fit as a pass-catcher in the Patriots’ offense.

FULLBACK

Jakob Johnson

Dalton Keene

Prospective starting fullback Danny Vitale opted out and longtime Patriot James Develin retired, leaving the team with Johnson, an international pathway program player, and Keene, a rookie tight end. Undrafted tight end Jake Burt also potentially could see snaps at fullback. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Patriots also looked at veteran fullbacks.

WIDE RECEIVER

Julian Edelman

Mohamed Sanu

N’Keal Harry

Jakobi Meyers

Damiere Byrd

Gunner Olszewski

Quincy Adeboyejo

Devin Ross

Jeff Thomas

Will Hastings

Sanu just came off of the PUP list Tuesday. Edelman is the only guaranteed starter in this position group as Sanu, Harry, Meyers and Byrd are the top options to start alongside of him.

Olszewski, a converted Division II cornerback, will need to make a giant leap forward in his second season to see meaningful snaps on offense. Thomas is an intriguing undrafted wide receiver who was a four-star prospect coming out of high school.

Veteran wideout Marqise Lee opted out for the 2020 season.

TIGHT END

Ryan Izzo

Devin Asiasi

Dalton Keene

Jake Burt

Rashod Berry

The Patriots should hope Izzo only stays atop this list for a brief time. Asiasi and Keene are both 2020 third-round picks with upside. The Patriots should be looking to add another tight end with more experience after Matt LaCosse opted out.

OFFENSIVE LINE

LT Isaiah Wynn

LG Joe Thuney

C David Andrews

RG Shaq Mason

RT Korey Cunningham

G Jermaine Eluemunor

G Hjalte Froholdt

OT Yodny Cajuste

G Michael Onwenu

OT Justin Herron

C Dustin Woodard

We have no idea who will start at right tackle after Marcus Cannon’s opt-out, and it might not even be a player currently on the Patriots’ roster. Veteran players like LaAdrian Waddle and Demar Dotson are still available as free agents. The Patriots could even move Thuney to right tackle and figure out who would fill in at guard. One other option would be to sign a player like Cordy Glenn and then move Wynn to right tackle.

DEFENSIVE LINE

DT Lawrence Guy

DT Adam Butler

DE Deatrich Wise

DT Beau Allen

DT Byron Cowart

DT Nick Thurman

DE Tashawn Bower

DT Bill Murray

DE Nick Coe

Allen could wind up being the Patriots’ starting nose tackle, but we thought the same things about Mike Pennel last season, and then he wound up getting cut and Danny Shelton, who has moved on to the Detroit Lions, took over. It wouldn’t be a shock to see Guy and Butler as the Patriots’ top two defensive tackles this season. They have players with potential like Cowart, Thurman, Murray and Coe, as well.

LINEBACKER

ILB Ja’Whaun Bentley

OLB John Simon

OLB Chase Winovich

ILB Brandon Copeland

OLB Shilique Calhoun

ILB Josh Uche

OLB Anfernee Jennings

OLB Derek Rivers

ILB Cassh Maluia

ILB Terez Hall

ILB Scoota Harris

OLB Rashod Berry

Your guess is as good as mine here after the Patriots lost Dont’a Hightower to opt-out and Kyle Van Noy, Jamie Collins and Elandon Roberts in free agency.

Bentley seems guaranteed to start, and Simon will at least take on a big role. Is Winovich ready to start? Do the Patriots view Copeland as an inside or outside linebacker? How will Uche and Jennings, both 2020 draft picks, emerge this summer?

This position group is wide, wide, wide open.

CORNERBACK

Stephon Gilmore

Jason McCourty

JC Jackson

Slot Jonathan Jones

Joejuan Williams

Justin Bethel

Slot D’Angelo Hall

Slot Myles Bryant

The Patriots bring back the same exceptional group from last year. There are no real mysteries here unless Jones takes on a bigger role at safety, where he played some snaps in 2018 and 2019.

SAFETY

FS Devin McCourty

SS Adrian Phillips

SS Terrence Brooks

SS Kyle Dugger

FS Cody Davis

Patrick Chung opted out, leaving a hole at strong safety. We like Phillips as the favorite to take over, but Brooks is capable, and Dugger was the Patriots’ top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as a second-rounder. Free safety Duron Harmon was traded to the Detroit Lions. Dugger, Davis or Jones could take over his role, sharing the deep half of the field with Devin McCourty.

SPECIAL TEAMS

K Justin Rohrwasser

P Jake Bailey

LS Joe Cardona

WR Matthew Slater

LB Brandon King (PUP)

The Patriots have no competition in the specialist roles.

