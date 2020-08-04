Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Oilers look to even their series against the Blackhawks on Monday night in Game 2 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.

Edmonton dropped its first game against Chicago 6-4 after a stellar performance by the Blackhawks, scoring four straight goals to go up 1-0 in the series.

Mikko Koskinen will be in net for the Oilers after Mike Smith gave up four goals in Game 1 to chase him from the contest early, while Chicago will be without Drake Caggiula as he serves a one-game suspension for his hit on Tyler Ennis.

Here’s how to watch Blackhawks-Oilers:

When: Monday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV–Free Trial | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Kamil Krzaczynski/USA TODAY Sports Images