The Oilers look to even their series against the Blackhawks on Monday night in Game 2 of the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers.
Edmonton dropped its first game against Chicago 6-4 after a stellar performance by the Blackhawks, scoring four straight goals to go up 1-0 in the series.
Mikko Koskinen will be in net for the Oilers after Mike Smith gave up four goals in Game 1 to chase him from the contest early, while Chicago will be without Drake Caggiula as he serves a one-game suspension for his hit on Tyler Ennis.
Here’s how to watch Blackhawks-Oilers:
When: Monday, Aug. 3 at 10:30 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV–Free Trial | NBC Sports
