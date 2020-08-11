The University of Massachusetts cancelled its 2020 football season on Tuesday.
The move by the Minutemen makes Boston College the last FBS football program in New England for 2020 as the University of Connecticut was the first FBS program to cancel its season. While the ACC and the Power 5 conferences may still conduct their campaigns, the New England region is left without dozens of college football programs that span every level of the sport.
In 2019 there were only three New England schools in the FBS, but the region boasted eleven FCS programs, eight Division II programs and 35 Division III programs. That is a total of 57 college football programs throughout the six New England states; a number that is now reduced to one. Some Division II and III programs have not completely ruled out the chance to play a handful of games in the fall. This will be difficult to execute and the games will be little more than exhibition contests as the ACC is the only conference with a New England program that still plans to crown a conference champion.
So like it or not, the BC Eagles are now the only New England college football program with an opportunity to compete for a conference or national championship in 2020.
