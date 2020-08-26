Watch Bruins’ Brad Marchand Score Go-Ahead Goal On Power Play Vs. Lightning

The Bruins were not going to let another power play slip away from them.

Connor Clifton took a high-stick to the face to give Boston a two-minute advantage in Game 2 against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

And it answered pretty quickly.

David Pastrnak passed the puck off to Brad Marchand who was at the backdoor of the net. The puck bounced off his skates and past Andrei Vasilevskiy for the 2-1 lead.

Check it out: