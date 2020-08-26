Brewers Postpone Wednesday’s Game Vs. Reds, More MLB Teams Could Follow Suit

First it was the Bucks, now it’s the Brewers.

Milwaukee and the Cincinnati Reds have agreed not to play Wednesday night’s game at Miller Park in response to the Jacob Blake shooting, as first reported by The Wall Street Journal’s Jared Diamond. The Brewers will not have to forfeit a game as a result.

And according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, “more teams are discussing the possibility of not playing” including the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players on their roster than any other Major League Baseball Team.

Following the cancellation of the Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds game tonight, more teams are discussing the possibility of not playing, sources tell ESPN. Among those currently discussing it: the Seattle Mariners, who have the most Black players of any team in MLB. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 26, 2020

Which team(s) will be next? Only time will tell.