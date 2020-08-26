NBA Rumors: ‘Season Is In Jeopardy’ After Wednesday’s Games Postponed

The NBA’s season could be over in the blink of an eye.

The league postponed the remainder of Wednesday’s postseason slate after the Milwaukee Bucks boycotted Game 5 of their first-round series against the Orlando Magic in wake of the Jacob Blake shooting. Now, the league will hold a meeting at 8 p.m. ET to discuss its next steps.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, this could be the straw that breaks the camel’s back, especially with emotions already running high in the Walt Disney World bubble

According to one veteran NBA player, however, “The season is in jeopardy,” per Wojnarowski.

Emotions are raw, players were already worn out of bubble environment prior to the Jacob Blake shooting and sources say discussions within teams are ongoing about postponing tomorrow's three games too — and beyond. "The season is in jeopardy," one vet player here tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020

What will come of Wednesday night’s meeting? We’ll know soon enough.