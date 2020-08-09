Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Bruins fell Sunday in their final round-robin matchup.

The Washington Capitals took down the Bruins 2-1 on at Scotiabank Arena in to secure the Eastern Conference’s No. 3 seed in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Bruins settled for the fourth seed with the loss.

Boston put together arguably its best performance since the National Hockey League resumed play, but there wasn’t much offense to come around and a few mistakes pushed the game in Washington’s favor.

After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy broke down the loss and gave his take on the team as the B’s move into the postseason. To hear what Cassidy had to say, check out the video above from “Bruins Overtime Live,” presented by Ace Ticket.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images