After an incredible Game 1 victory, the Bruins fell back to Earth on Thursday.

Boston started on a high note with David Krejci notching the first goal of the game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. The Hurricanes put two goals in themselves in the second period, but Brad Marchand evened the score with just under 10 seconds remaining to know the score entering the final period.

The Hurricanes scored the eventual game-winner with a strike in the final period to take the game 3-2 and even the first-round series at one game apiece. After the game, Bruins head coach Bruce Cassidy reacted to the loss and also gave an update on David Pastrnak’s absence from the squad’s Game 2 lineup.

Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images