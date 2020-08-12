Playoff hockey is in full swing and it continues Wednesday night.
The Canadiens and Flyers will meet for Game 1 in the Toronto bubble after Montreal eliminated the Pittsburgh Penguins from the 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers while Philadelphia earned the Eastern Conference’s No. 1 seed in the round-robin tournament.
The two teams met three times during the regular season, with the Flyers winning two of those matchups in overtime.
Here’s how to watch Canadiens vs. Flyers Game 1 online:
When: Wednesday, Aug. 12 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network
Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images