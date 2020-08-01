Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

A fifth seed already has been stunned in their first qualifying round game, but will there be another surprise?

The fifth-seeded Pittsburgh Penguins will meet the 12th-seeded Montreal Canadiens on Saturday in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena in the Eastern Conference qualifying round. Earlier in the day, the West’s fifth seed, the Edmonton Oilers, lost an ugly one to the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4.

Much of Phase 3 was spent wondering who will start in net for the Penguins, and it will be Matt Murray for Game 1. The Habs, of course, will start Carey Price.

Here’s how to watch Canadiens vs. Penguins:

When: Saturday, August 1 at 8 p.m. ET

TV: NBC

Live Stream: FuboTV | NBC Sports

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images