The Boston Red Sox are in the middle of their third four-game losing streak of the 2020 season.

After being swept by the Tampa Bay Rays, the Sox enter Friday night’s series opener against the New York Yankees looking to get back in the win column.

Prior to the Ray series, the Red Sox had just broken a four-game losing streak with two straight wins against the Toronto Blue Jays, but weren’t able to keep the momentum against the American League East foe.

Colten Brewer will take the hill Friday as Boston begins the series with a bullpen game.

Colten Brewer will take the hill Friday as Boston begins the series with a bullpen game.

Thumbnail photo via Paul Rutherford/USA TODAY Sports Images