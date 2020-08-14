Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Gerrit Cole is a machine.

The New York Yankees ace enters Friday night’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox a winner in each of his last 19 decisions dating back to last season. If Cole is able to secure his 20th-straight winning decision, he would become the sixth pitcher to do so in Major League Baseball history.

Over his last 26 starts — 19 decisions — Cole’s tossed an impressive 169 innings while striking out 252 batters to go along with an astronomically low 1.97 ERA.

Cole’s 3-0 so far this season with a 3.22 ERA and 26 strike outs across 22 1/3 innings pitched.

For more on the big righty, check out the video above from Friday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images