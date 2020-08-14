Gerrit Cole is a machine.
The New York Yankees ace enters Friday night’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox a winner in each of his last 19 decisions dating back to last season. If Cole is able to secure his 20th-straight winning decision, he would become the sixth pitcher to do so in Major League Baseball history.
Over his last 26 starts — 19 decisions — Cole’s tossed an impressive 169 innings while striking out 252 batters to go along with an astronomically low 1.97 ERA.
Cole’s 3-0 so far this season with a 3.22 ERA and 26 strike outs across 22 1/3 innings pitched.
For more on the big righty, check out the video above from Friday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.
Thumbnail photo via Douglas DeFelice/USA TODAY Sports Images