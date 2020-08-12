Cam Newton made it clear last week he’s loving life as a Patriot, but the star quarterback isn’t all smiles as his first season in New England approaches.

Newton has made his mindset toward the upcoming campaign abundantly clear throughout the spring and summer. The 2015 NFL MVP, who fell out of favor in Carolina over the past two seasons, has quite the chip on his shoulder and is motivated as ever to prove his doubters wrong. Newton reminded the football world of this attitude Tuesday when he shared his first Instagram post in a Patriots uniform.

“They say, ‘Yo Boogie, you lookin’ real rough!! You didn’t know you were taking pics today?’ I simply reply, ‘I been grinding!!'” Newton wrote in the post’s caption. “They say, Yo Boogie, why you not smiling in none of your pics; you not happy? I simply reply, ‘I’m not here to play games, crack jokes, etc. You know what I’m here for!!'”

The caption also included, “I ain’t here for a long time. I’m here for a good time,” a lyric from George Strait’s “Here For A Good Time.”

A determined and healthy Newton theoretically should have no trouble winning the Patriots’ starting quarterback job. The level of competition in the signal-caller battle likely will come more into focus next week when New England begins its padded practices.

Thumbnail photo via Rich Barnes/USA TODAY Sports Images