Tom Brady on Monday completed his 43rd trip around the sun, and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, celebrated by honoring her husband in a thoughtful Instagram post.
“Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad , the best partner and the best friend,” Bundchen wrote in the caption. “We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much! ♥️♥️♥️”
Feliz aniversário amor da minha vida! Você é o melhor pai, o melhor parceiro e o melhor amigo. Temos muita sorte de tê-lo em nossas vidas e estamos animados por todas as aventuras que estão por vir. Nós te amamos muito!
“I love my family and thanks for always taking care of us!” Brady replied in the comments section, “We are so blessed! ❤️ Can’t wait to have you home ❤️❤️❤️”
