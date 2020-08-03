Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Tom Brady on Monday completed his 43rd trip around the sun, and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, celebrated by honoring her husband in a thoughtful Instagram post.

“Happy birthday love of my life! You are the best dad , the best partner and the best friend,” Bundchen wrote in the caption. “We are so lucky to have you in our lives and we are looking forward to all the adventures ahead. We love you so much! ♥️♥️♥️”

Take a look:

“I love my family and thanks for always taking care of us!” Brady replied in the comments section, “We are so blessed! ❤️ Can’t wait to have you home ❤️❤️❤️”

Sources say Brady will turn 44 this time next year.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images