The Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans have each lost their first two games in the NBA bubble, so Monday night’s matchup between the teams is even more intriguing.

With both squads fighting for a spot in the Western Conference playoffs, Memphis sits in the eight seed, but only two games ahead of the San Antonio Spurs.

The Pelicans, meanwhile, are 3 1/2 games behind them. Not to mention, star Zion Williamson’s minutes restriction is not making things easy for New Orleans.

Monday’s matchup essentially is must-win for both squads, and here’s how you can tune into the drama:

When: Monday, Aug. 3 at 6:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial

