Heat Vs. Pacers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 2 Online

Jimmy Butler looked like a man on a mission in the Heat’s playoff opener.

The five-time All-Star scored a game-high 28 points Tuesday in Miami’s Game 1 win over the Indiana Pacers. Butler will look to put on an encore performance Thursday afternoon when the teams meet for Game 2 of their first-round NBA Playoffs series.

Luckily for the Pacers, signs point to Victor Oladipo suiting up Thursday. The star guard left Game 1 with an eye injury.

Here’s how to watch Heat vs. Pacers Game 2 online and on TV:

When: Thursday, Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN