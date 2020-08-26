Islanders Vs. Flyers Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs Game 2 Online

The Islanders earned a statement win Monday night at Scotiabank Arena.

After needing only five games to eliminate the Washington Capitals in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, New York steamrolled the Philadelphia Flyers 4-0 in the series opener of the teams’ Eastern Conference semifinals matchup. Isles goaltender Semyon Varlamov made 29 saves in the shutout win.

The top-seeded Flyers will look to rebound Wednesday when the sides meet in Toronto. Here’s how to watch Game 2 of the best-of-seven set online and on TV:

When: Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Streams: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Live