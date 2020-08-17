Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s playoff time, folks.

The NBA postseason will kick off Monday with a four-game slate. The first game on the docket will be a Western Conference showdown between the third-seeded Denver Nuggets and the sixth-seeded Utah Jazz inside the league’s Orlando bubble.

The teams’ last meeting was a thriller in the seeding round. Denver outlasted Utah 134-132 in overtime.

Here’s how to watch Jazz vs. Nuggets Game 1 online and on TV:

When: Monday, Aug. 17 at 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN

Watch Live: FuboTV — free trial | WatchESPN

