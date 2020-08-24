Lakers Vs. Trail Blazers Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 4 Online

After the Portland Trail Blazers defeated the Los Angeles Lakers in the opening game of their first-round series, LeBron James and Co. bounced back.

L.A. turned around to win the next two games, even holding the Trail Blazers’ high-producing offense to 88 points in Game 2.

And come Monday night, Damian Lillard and the Blazers will either tie things back up or allow the Lakers to take a 3-1 lead.

This is not your average No. 1 vs. No. 8 matchup. Here’s how to tune in:

When: Monday, Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Online: TNT