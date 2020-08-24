Bill Belichick Praises Cam Newton, Won’t Name Patriots Starting QB

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is not yet willing to name a starting quarterback.

Belichick praised All-Pro Patriots quarterback Cam Newton on the “Rich Eisen Show” on Monday but acknowledged there’s still a competition at the position.

“He’s an extremely hard-working player, first guy in, last one out type of guy,” Belichick said. “He’s really studied hard and has spent a lot of extra time trying to learn our offense, our communication, our calls, nomenclature and so forth. I’ve been very impressed with that. He’s done a good job of picking it up. He’s a very skilled athlete. …

“We’ve got a very competitive competition at a very competitive position at the quarterback spot. It will be interesting to see how everybody does.”

Newton, the 2015 NFL MVP, and Brian Hoyer have been sharing quarterback reps in recent days while Jarrett Stidham recovers from an injury. Prior to his ailment, Stidahm was also in the mix for quarterback reps.

Newton should be viewed as the favorite for the gig, but Belichick isn’t ready to crown him yet.

The Patriots take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 1 on Sept. 13.

Photo via New England Patriots