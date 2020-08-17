Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets has featured plenty of excitement thus far.

The Lightning struck first in the best-of-seven set, claiming Game 1 in a five-overtime thriller. The Blue Jackets knotted things up in Game 2 before the Bolts retook the series lead with a narrow 3-2 win Saturday.

The Eastern Conference foes will meet again Monday afternoon inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble. Here’s how to watch Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game 4 online and on TV:

When: Monday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images