The first-round Stanley Cup Playoffs series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets has featured plenty of excitement thus far.
The Lightning struck first in the best-of-seven set, claiming Game 1 in a five-overtime thriller. The Blue Jackets knotted things up in Game 2 before the Bolts retook the series lead with a narrow 3-2 win Saturday.
The Eastern Conference foes will meet again Monday afternoon inside the NHL’s Toronto bubble. Here’s how to watch Lightning vs. Blue Jackets Game 4 online and on TV:
When: Monday, Aug. 17 at 3 p.m. ET
TV: NBC Sports Network
Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | NBC Sports Network
More NHL: Sean Kuraly Explains His Knack For Coming Up Clutch
Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski/USA TODAY Sports Images