Another domino has fallen, looks like another Power Five college football conference has decided against playing out the 2020 season this fall.
Within an hour of the Big Ten on Tuesday announcing it was canceling all fall sports for the upcoming school year, multiple reports indicate that the Pac-12 will have the same fate. And the conference officially announced the news at 4:30 p.m. ET.
Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports and Stadium’s Brett McMurphy on Monday both reported the news, noting that the conference will attempt to play in the spring if COVID-19 conditions approve across the United States.
Source: The Pac-12 has cancelled the fall football season. The league will attempt to play in spring.
— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 11, 2020
Pac-12 has canceled fall football season, source told @Stadium. “We’re done,” source said. Official announcement at 4:30 p.m. ET
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020
Pac-12 will try and play football in spring “if (COVID) conditions improve, we will try,” source told @Stadium
— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 11, 2020
Commissioner Larry Scott said in a statement that holding their college football season would make for many more challenges than those faced by professional sports.
“Unlike professional sports, college sports cannot operate in a bubble,” Scott said, via McMurphy. “Our athletic programs are part of broader campuses in communities where in many cases the prevalence of COVID-19 is significant. We will continue to monitor the situation and when conditions change we will be ready to explore all options to play the impacted sports in the new calendar year.”
Now, all eyes are on how the ACC, Big 12 and SEC move forward.
Thumbnail photo via Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports Images