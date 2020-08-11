Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Boston Celtics on Tuesday cruised out to a hot start against the Memphis Grizzlies in their penultimate seeding game of the season, and didn’t let off the gas.

And while Jayson Tatum’s growth as a passer has been evident in the NBA bubble, he continued to show it off with a highlight-reel play.

With the Celtics leading the Grizzlies 35-21 early in the second quarter, Tatum dribbled out of a double team at half-court towards the 3-point arc and threw a perfect lob to Marcus Smart, who made a run towards the far low post.

Smart got some decent hang time before slamming down the alley-oop.

Check out the play below:

That’s the energy we like to see.

