Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Martín Pérez is back on the bump Monday.

The 29-year-old has been one of the most consistent pitchers for the Boston Red Sox so far on the young season. Perez has pitched at least five innings in each of his four starts and given up just eight earned runs.

Boston looks to right the ship in its series finale against the New York Yankees after losing each of its last seven games. Perez suffered a loss in his last appearance when he allowed just two runs across 5 2/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday.

For more on the Sox pitcher and matchup, check out the video above from Monday night’s “Red Sox Gameday Live,” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo via Andy Marlin/USA TODAY Sports Images