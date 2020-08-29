Tom Brady Believes This Player Is Among ‘Most Underrated’ In NFL

Tom Brady enters a new division with new rivals and new opponents.

And the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback seems to understand he’ll have his work cut out for him, especially when it comes to some of the defensive players in the NFC South.

One of those players — New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan — is among the “most underrated” in the NFL, according to Brady.

Tom Brady calls #Saints DE Cam Jordan “one of the most underrated players in the league” — Jon Ledyard (@LedyardNFLDraft) August 28, 2020

The 31-year-old Jordan is a five-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro. He recorded a career high 15.5 sacks during 2019 and has 12-plus sacks in each of the last three seasons.